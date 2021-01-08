Badger Meter Acquires Private-held Analytical Technology For $44 Mln - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) said Friday it has acquired Analytical Technology, Inc. or ATi, a privately held provider of water quality monitoring systems, for $44 million. The company funded the acquisition with its available cash.

Collegeville, Pennsylvania-based ATi specializes in the manufacture and distribution of water quality instruments based on electrochemical and optical sensors. The company's technology is also used to detect toxic gasses used in water treatment and other applications.

ATi solutions are deployed predominately in the U.S. and Europe. The company generated 2020 revenue of about $22 million.

