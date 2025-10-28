Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSX:BDGI) Price Target Increased by 12.28% to 66.46

The average one-year price target for Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSX:BDGI) has been revised to $66.46 / share. This is an increase of 12.28% from the prior estimate of $59.19 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $90.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.05% from the latest reported closing price of $70.74 / share.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Maintains 1.06% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.06%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Badger Infrastructure Solutions. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDGI is 0.18%, an increase of 8.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.71% to 4,366K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 1,398K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,604K shares , representing a decrease of 14.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDGI by 4.68% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 1,030K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 969K shares , representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDGI by 21.83% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Portfolio holds 494K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 555K shares , representing a decrease of 12.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDGI by 27.37% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 180K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 162K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

