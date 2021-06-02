Bad weather forces Ukrainian ports to restrict grain operations

KYIV, June 2 (Reuters) - Half of Ukraine's major Black Sea ports have restricted grain loading operations because of poor weather, the state seaport authority said on Wednesday.

The restrictions applied to the ports of Odessa, Chornomorsk, Mykolayiv, Kherson and Olvia, the authority said without elaborating.

Ukraine is among the world's biggest global grain exporters and plans to ship about 48 million tonnes of grain in the 2020/21 season.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.