Bad weather forces Ukrainian ports to restrict grain operations

Half of Ukraine's major Black Sea ports have restricted grain loading operations because of poor weather, the state seaport authority said on Wednesday.

The restrictions applied to the ports of Odessa, Chornomorsk, Mykolayiv, Kherson and Olvia, the authority said without elaborating.

Ukraine is among the world's biggest global grain exporters and plans to ship about 48 million tonnes of grain in the 2020/21 season.

