Bad News on 2 Fronts Sends Stocks Lower

Global stocks turned lower as a report that the U.S. is blocking microchip shipments to Huawei soured sentiment. News that U.S. April retail sales fell even more than expected is dragging markets lower still.

European stocks and U.S. futures had initially climbed after investors were encouraged by signs of a recovery in China after a late rally on Wall Street on Thursday. Chinese factory output surged a better-than-expected 3.9% in April as the country’s industrial sector returned to work following weeks of shutdown.

The upbeat mood rapidly shifted, though, as Reuters reported that the U.S. Commerce Department was taking steps to block shipments of semiconductors to Huawei.

The department is amending a rule to “strategically target Huawei’s acquisition of semiconductors that are the direct product of certain U.S. software and technology,” the news service said. The news added to fear of renewed U.S.-China tensions; earlier this week, President Donald Trump threatened to “cut off” the relationship with Beijing.

China, according to other reports, might respond by activating its “unreliable entities list.”

Shares of Qualcomm (ticker: QCOM) fell 5% premarket while Apple (AAPL) and Cisco Systems (CSCO) shares were off 2.8% and 3.2%, respectively after the editor of China’s Global Times wrote that the country may retaliate if the U.S. halts microchip shipments to Huawei.

In a second downbeat development, government figures showed that retail sales fell 16.4% in April, compared with the 11.4% drop economists expected.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were each down about 1.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.6%, adding to losses seen before the retail sales figures were disclosed.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.3%, while the German DAX rose 0.7% and the French CAC 40 slipped to a 0.2% loss. All three indexes gave up some earlier gains.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_d9d5dc8457156cb0c9c46297.json

BT was one of Europe’s sharpest risers, climbing 6.6% on reports telecom giant is in talks to sell a £20 billion stake in Openreach—the division that runs the U.K.’s broadband network. The company’s shares tumbled last week after it suspended dividends until 2022 to free up cash to invest in infrastructure.

Travel stocks rebounded sharply after heavy losses earlier this week. Cruise operator Carnival climbed 8.3%, budget airline EasyJet rose 7.9% and hotel chain Intercontinental Hotels Group jumped 2.9%.

In premarket U.S.trading, J.C. Penney (ticker: JCP) shares plunged 15.9% premarket on reports that the struggling department store chain will file for bankruptcy as soon as Friday. It was reported earlier this week that J.C. Penney was speaking with lenders about securing $450 million in financing for an expected bankruptcy filing.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) shares popped 36% after the cannabis grower said it expects to be cash flow positive in the September quarter after March-quarter sales topped analyst expectations.

Write to Callum Keown at callum.keown@barrons.com and Carleton English at carleton.english@barrons.com.

