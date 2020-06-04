Bad News All Round And The Markets Still Hit Record Highs. What Gives?

I know I’m beginning to sound like a broken record here, but this market makes absolutely no sense based on the economic fundamentals that are supposed to underpin stocks. With each piece of news and each data set released, the disconnect between Wall Street and reality seems to grow even larger, and this morning is no exception. There were two big stories this morning, both worrying for stocks, but in the aftermath, a major index hit an all-time high.

We heard this morning that there were 1.88 new unemployment claims last week. That is slightly higher than the 1.8 million expected and did prompt a negative reaction of sorts: S&P 500 futures dropped a whole 15 points, or 0.0048%, on the release, although most of that ground was made up quickly and the Nasdaq hit an all-time high shortly after the opening.

I suppose 1.88 million newly unemployed Americans is not that bad if you compare it to the nearly 7 million people losing their jobs each week at the end of March, and at least it does continue a downward trend in the weekly number. However, if the bounce back is enough to justify record highs, why are there still millions being laid off every week?

At the last snapshot, U.S. unemployment was over 14%, dwarfing the rate during the Great Recession. Some of those people were furloughed temporarily and as things begin to open up, they will get their jobs back, but nearly two million new claims as that process begins suggests that unemployment will remain at historically high levels for a while.

That is the impression that can be gleaned from another, non-U.S. news story that should interest investors this morning,

We heard from the European Central Bank (ECB) that they are nearly doubling their bond buying (QE) program, adding 600 billion Euros to bring the total to 1.35 trillion, while extending purchases out to June of 2021. I completely understand why actions like that support the stock market, as it adds even more massive numbers to the huge pool of cash in the system chasing a return. But does that sound like the actions of a confident central bank? Does it say that from their privileged position of access to real-time global data they have concluded that everything will be fine, and soon?

The impression that decision gives is of worry about a lingering global economic crisis. This was then reinforced when the ECB’s President, Christine Lagarde spoke of an “unprecedented contraction” and “tepid improvement” in the press conference that followed the decision. Does tepid improvement from an unprecedented contraction sound like the kind of conditions that merit this kind of recovery?

There is an alternate view. Rick Santelli, speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box this morning said that “the market has it right” after the jobless claims release, but the fact that he, the father of the Tea Party, feels that way points to a division that is actually quite worrying. How you view where the economy is at seems to depend on your politics.

That shouldn’t come as a surprise right now, but as is so often the case with a political disagreement, it is most likely that neither side has it right. It is just as unrealistic to ignore current conditions as it is to look at massive unemployment, an unprecedented contraction and rioting in the streets as a sign of the "American carnage" that Donald Trump spoke of in his inauguration and assume that things will never get better.

The problem with the market’s rapid recovery is really one of timing, but that means there will be a price to pay at some point. Either there will be a setback, in which case the selloff will be just as sudden as the recovery, or, more likely, there won’t. If that's the case, what we will likely see is a period of a tepid markets as reality catches up to stock prices and valuations. All the good news is now front loaded.

The biggest influence on stocks right now is not politics, it is liquidity. There is so much of it that asset prices cannot help but rise. For now, on that basis alone, all this makes sense, but it is all just too artificial for someone who believes in the efficiency of markets to feel completely comfortable. I am one of those people, so I will continue to fret all the way up but stay long equities until something gives.

