Bad News About the Coronavirus Is Good News for Moderna Stock. Here's Why.

The biotech firm Moderna announced Monday night that it had shipped vials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine to the National Institutes of Health for human trials.

Shares of Moderna (ticker: MRNA) were up 16% at $21.63 on Tuesday.

The news came amid heightening global worry over the spread of the coronavirus known as Covid-19, which emerged in the Hubei province of China and has spread globally. There were 80,289 confirmed cases of the disease around the world as of Tuesday morning, according to an online tracker developed by Johns Hopkins University.

The outbreak has made Moderna a household name in recent weeks, after the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, a part of the NIH, said it would work with Moderna to develop and test a vaccine to inoculate against Covid-19. The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, or CEPI, an international funding body, is also funding the effort.

Shares of Moderna, which develops therapies and vaccines based on messenger RNA, jumped 16.9% on Feb. 7 after the director of the NIAID, Anthony Fauci, said there had been “no glitches” in the development of the Moderna vaccine, and that first human trials would begin within 2½ months. That timeline would have the trials starting around April 21.

Moderna shares dropped on Feb. 12 after the company said it was offering $500 million worth of shares of its common stock. Modrena shares were down 5% this year as of Monday’s close, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF (ticker: IBB) was down 0.6% over the same period. The S&P 500 was down 0.2%.

In its Monday statement, Moderna said it had shipped the vials of the experimental vaccine, called mRNA-1273, 42 days after the molecule was designed. The vaccine was manufactured at the company’s plant in Norwood, Mass.

In a note Tuesday morning, Chardan Global Insights analyst Geulah Livshits wrote that the speed with which the company was able to produce vaccines suitable to be injected into humans was good news for the company. “To us, the rapid turnaround reflects the company’s investment in manufacturing and mRNA design infrastructure,” Livshits wrote.

In late January, Moderna’s chief medical officer told Barron’s that he didn’t know what the revenue model for the company’s Covid-19 vaccine would be. That has been the general thinking among analysts about the various companies hunting for cures and vaccines for the new coronavirus—that regardless of whether these efforts are scientifically successful, it is unlikely they will generate substantial revenue for the companies in the foreseeable future.

But in her Tuesday note, Livshits suggested that the spread of the epidemic may be changing that calculus. Livshits noted that in early February she had argued that commercial potential for the Moderna vaccine could be larger if the disease began to spread more like the flu than a previous virus outbreak known as SARS did. “As numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to rise, with signals of spread beyond China, this scenario begins to become more likely,” Livshits wrote.

Livshits rates Moderna a Buy, with a $40 price target. The stock was trading at $20.69, up 11.3%, Tuesday morning. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4%.

