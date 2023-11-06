Bad Econ News Equals Good News as Yields Fall and Equities Rise

| all eyes on employment data + policy panic in 24? | "Zeitgeist: “So much anger, so much hate, yet unemployment so low; can you imagine the social disorder if unemployment hits 5%; that’s why policy panic comes early in ‘24.”" -Michael Hartnett, BofA, The Flow Show

* source: CNBC

| "markets are increasingly confident the Fed’s rate hike cycle is over, after the Fed left rates unchanged again and we got a slew of economic data suggesting the economy is slowing" -Michael Normyle, US Economist, Nasdaq

* source: Nasdaq Economic Research

| "Last week’s turbocharged stock market took most by surprise regaining a little more than half the ground lost in a near three-month sell-off." -John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management

* source: Factset, created by Gavin Zaentz

| oh oh...will inflation make a come back or at least stay at elevated levels now that central banks are easing again...?

* source: BofA, The Flow Show, Michael Hartnett

| "The recent data from the ISM services index remains in growth mode, but points to a slowing of momentum in the sector, with October surprising to the downside." -Oxford Economics

* source: Oxford Research

| "manufacturers survey showed a 4.7% decline to 47.7. Recall that readings below the 50 threshold signal contracting conditions in the sector." -John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management

* source: John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management

| with no supply side policies to invigorate growth and government spending still elevated, will mild inflation be the norm?

* source: Piper Sandler

| historically Q4 a good time for markets | "In an average year, equities flatline from early July to late October with the second half of that typically seeing declines. On average today is the day it all turns around with the Santa rally commencing thereafter." -Deutsche Bank, Jim Reid

* source: Deutsche Bank

| Earnings | "I’23 earnings growth continues to look like a flat print (currently 0.9% growth YoY)." -Piper Sandler

| Earnings | "With earnings basically flat YoY, multiples have explained much of the movement in markets. Overall, the current market P/E NTM is right at the long-term average (10 year avg)." -Piper Sandler

| More and more recession signs as per Piper's Nancy Lazar...

* source: Piper Sandler

1) KEY TAKEAWAYS

1) Equities + Oil + Dollar + TYields HIGHER

THEMES: 55 S&P 500 companies report this week | Elevated Q3 earnings beat rates + stable 2024 earnings estimates | Equity bounce on the back of a meaningful rate reprieve as softer macro data = bad news is good news | Dovish Powell takeaways and less hawkish BoJ policy tweak | Outsized CTA short positioning helped both stocks and bond rally | Seasonality and Buybacks = better momentum for market | Recession signaling from yield curve now steepening? | Continued geopolitical uncertainties | Broader indices trading above key moving averages, how long can this last? | Consumers showing signs of weakness | Money starting to flow back into markets from money market funds = more risk taking environment

-by Shon Wilk

DJ +0.1% S&P500 +0.2% Nasdaq +0.4% R2K -0.6% Cdn TSX +0.3%

Stoxx Europe 600 -0.0% APAC stocks HIGHER, 10YR TYield = 4.626%

Dollar LOWER, Gold $1,985, WTI +2%, $82; Brent +1%, $86, Bitcoin $35,087

2) "Notwithstanding a recent increase in geopolitical risk prices appear consistent with soft global growth as central banks around the world maintain rates at relatively high levels." -John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management

3) job market softening...prior months revised lower

* source: John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management

4) "It’s no secret that a sharp rise in rates inevitably means a much higher cost of capital. The big question is which sectors, industries and even stocks are most at risk." -Piper Sandler, Michael Kantrowitz

* source: Piper Sandler, Michael Kantrowitz

5) "Global: Business sentiment shaken by Israel-Hamas war" -Oxford Economics

* source: Oxford Economics

* source: Barclays' Emmanuel Cau

6) Value saw outperformance last week...

* source: Piper Sandler

7) Performance...some interesting highlights...

* source: BofA, The Flow Show, Michael Hartnett

8) Prior Friday..."US: Consumer sentiment dragged down by inflation expectations" -Oxford Economics

* source: Oxford Economics

9) This week:

-University of Michigan's consumer survey

-Fed's SLOOS report.

-Q3 GDP in the UK and economic activity indicators in Germany.

-wages in Japan and inflation and trade reports in China.

-Central banks will also be in focus with appearances from heads of the Fed, the

ECB, the BoJ and the BoE, as well as the RBA decision. Notable earnings include

Walt Disney, Saudi Aramco, AstraZeneca and Uber.

2) ESG, COMPILED BY NATHAN GREENE

Bankers Seek Legal Cover After Backing $1.5 Trillion of ESG Debt - BBG

-In the handful of years they’ve existed, sustainability-linked loans have mushroomed into a $1.5 trillion market. SLLs let borrowers and lenders say that a loan is tied to some environmental or social metric. But the documentation to back those claims generally isn’t available to the public, nor is the market regulated.

Just 4% of top companies meet UN climate target guidelines, study says - Reuters

-Net Zero Tracker, an independent data consortium including Oxford University, said corporate targets from Forbes2000 index companies had jumped 40% to 1,003 in October 2023, from 702 in June 2022, covering two-thirds of revenues, some $27 trillion. However, just 4% of the targets meet the criteria laid down by the U.N.'s Race to Zero campaign, for example by covering all emissions, starting to cut them immediately, and including an annual progress update on interim and longer-term targets.

3) MARKETS, MACRO, CORPORATE NEWS

Bond traders on collision course with higher-for-longer mantra-BBG

‘Higher for longer’ fears fade at first sign of a slowdown-FT

at first of a Hedge funds catapulted treasury shorts to record at wrong time- BBG

catapulted to at wrong time- South Korea bans short selling until 2024-FT

until China brokerages rise as regulator proposes wider capital use-BBG

as wider Risk of Japan interest rate spike increases as BOJ softens grip- NIKKEI

as grip- BOJ’s Ueda signals low chance of ending negative rate in 2023-BBG

signals chance of in Lagarde says ECB will get inflation down to 2% target in 2025-BBG

says will get to in RBA’s Bullock set for first rate hike as inflation lingers-BBG

set for as Euro zone economy started Q4 on back foot-RTRS

started on Euro zone investor mood brightens in November – survey- RTRS

in – survey- German factory orders unexpectedly edged higher in September-BBG

orders in German housing cancellations hit record as crisis deepens-BBG

hit record as UK is likely in recession right now, Bloomberg analysis shows- BBG

Bloomberg analysis shows- Israeli strikes on Gaza intensify, pressure mounts over civilian casualties-RTRS

on over Blinken rushes reassure anxious Arab allies surprise trips West Bank, Iraq-MSN

rushes reassure anxious allies surprise trips Exclusive: Russia's Putin to stay in power past 2024, sources say- RTRS

to sources say- US Senators call on Israel to shift Gaza tactics as deaths rise-BBG

on to as Novo Nordisk warns EU that new rules will push it to expand faster in US - FT

that new will it to in - Heathrow owner Ferrovial opens door to sale of its stake - TIMES

owner opens door to - Telecom Italia approves KKR's $20 bbillion grid bid in blow for Vivendi-RTRS

approves bbillion grid bid in blow for Pascal Soriot confident AstraZeneca will ride China storm- TIMES

confident will ride storm- LVMH to buy eyewear maker Barton Perreira in $80M deal, WSJ says- BBG

eyewear maker in WSJ says- Top US gas producer says pipeline fights endanger industrial world- FT

says fights world- Mike Ashley’s takeover target in Germany on brink of collapse-TG

takeover target in on of Asos & Boohoo fail keep to up online-only shopping falls out of fashion- MONEY

to up falls out of fashion- Tesla to build 25,000-euro car in Germany - RTRS

to in - Can corporate America cope with its vast debt pile?-FT

Oil/Energy Headlines: 1) Saudi, Russia stick to planned oil cuts amid MidEast tension-BBG 2) China refiners cut oil output as thin margins, quota shortage bite-RTRS 3) US House easily passes bill to harden sanctions on Iranian oil-RTRS 4) Fuel for Thought: A Middle East oil embargo is irrational, not unthinkable-PLATTS 5) US House votes to slash EPA budget, support oil, gas output on public lands-PLATTS 6) High Venezuelan crude price dampens Chinese independent refineries' bitumen blend imports-PLATTS 7) Russian oil price for India eased in September vs Aug - govt data-RTRS