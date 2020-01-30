Bad Bedmates: Casper’s initial investors get a cozy 3,745% return, later investors left in the cold

What do Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Adam Levine, and Scooter Braun all have in common? They are poised to lose 19% from their investment in Casper.



Casper Sleep’s (CSPR) IPO is being pitched at a range of $17 to $19. At the midpoint, that’s a 19% discount to its June 2015 funding round, and a 37% discount to its 2017 and 2019 Series C and D rounds, adjusting for a small anti-dilution provision. Meanwhile, investors in the 2014 Seed round...



To read the full article, subscribe to IPO Pro.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.