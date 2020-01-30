IPOs
Bad Bedmates: Casper’s initial investors get a cozy 3,745% return, later investors left in the cold

What do Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Adam Levine, and Scooter Braun all have in common? They are poised to lose 19% from their investment in Casper.

Casper Sleep&rsquo;s (CSPR) IPO is being pitched at a range of $17 to $19. At the midpoint, that&rsquo;s a 19% discount to its June 2015 funding round, and a 37% discount to its 2017 and 2019 Series C and D rounds, adjusting for a small anti-dilution provision. Meanwhile, investors in the 2014 Seed round...

how Casper stacks up to close rival Purple (Nasdaq: PRPL)
why Casper chose now to go public

