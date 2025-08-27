The Bad Advice Keeping Gen Z From Getting Jobs and How To Overcome It

Gen Z is entering the workforce in a time when everything is rapidly changing. Artificial intelligence (AI) is replacing workers in certain industries and college degrees no longer guarantee a job. However, many Gen Zers are still following the same outdated advice their parents, teachers and career counselors gave them.

For You: 6 Cash-Flow Mistakes Boomers Are Making With Their Retirement Savings

See Next: 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month

The problem is that this advice hasn’t kept up with today’s economy and it could be leaving young people underprepared and struggling to land the jobs they want.

Here are some of the most common bad pieces of career advice holding Gen Z back and what to do instead.

All You Need Is a Degree

Many older generations still think that as long as you go to college and get a degree, a good job will follow. Though higher education can still open doors, a diploma alone isn’t always enough anymore. Employers are also looking for skills, hands-on experience and adaptability.

According to a LinkedIn survey, 76% of hiring managers said skills are more important than a candidate’s degree.

So, beyond getting a four-year degree, you’ll also want to invest in up-skilling via online platforms like Coursera, LinkedIn Learning and Google Career Certificates.

Check Out: 6 Things Frugal Boomers Never Buy

Stick With One Company and Work Your Way Up

This advice worked for older generations when people were loyal to their employers and spent decades at the same company. But for Gen Z, staying in the same company for decades isn’t always the smartest path.

According to research from ADP, workers who changed jobs in July 2024 actually saw pay increases of around 50% higher than those who stayed put.

So if you’re just entering the workforce, focus on building skills and experiences that make you valuable across industries. You don’t necessarily want to job-hop every year, but still be open to new opportunities that can help you grow faster and earn more.

Just Apply Everywhere

Many Gen Zers were told that landing a job is a numbers game. You send out enough applications and you’ll eventually get hired. But with automated applicant tracking systems (ATS) and recruiters flooded with resumes, generic applications most likely won’t make it through.

Instead of blasting out hundreds of applications, you’ll want to take the time to tailor them and highlight specific skills from the job posting in your resume and cover letter. You can also use LinkedIn to connect with recruiters or hiring managers.

Follow Your Passion and the Money Will Come

This is one of the most repeated (and misleading) career tips. Of course, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with being passionate about something, but not every passion translates into a stable income. A love for art, music or gaming, for example, could inspire you, but if you don’t have a clear plan to monetize those skills, you may struggle to make a living.

So if you haven’t already, start exploring different ways to connect your interests with growing industries. For example, if you love gaming, look into careers in game design or software development.

Work for Free To Get Experience

Older generations often see unpaid internships as a rite of passage, but that advice is pretty unrealistic today since many Gen Zers can’t afford to work without pay. If you’re barely keeping yourself afloat financially, you’ll want to look for paid opportunities or project-based work instead of unpaid internships.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Bad Advice Keeping Gen Z From Getting Jobs and How To Overcome It

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.