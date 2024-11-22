BacTech Environmental Secures Lucrative Royalty Deal

BacTech Environmental (TSE:BAC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BacTech Environmental Corporation has secured CBOE approval for a royalty sale to Silver Crown Royalties Inc., providing a significant boost to BacTech’s financial outlook. The deal strengthens BacTech’s balance sheet with potential CAD$4 million in shares and offers upfront capital for its bioleaching facility in Ecuador, while maintaining focus on core operations. This 10-year agreement ensures long-term collaboration, aligning financial support with project milestones.

For further insights into TSE:BAC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.