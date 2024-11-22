BacTech Environmental Secures Lucrative Royalty Deal

BacTech Environmental (TSE:BAC) has released an update.
BacTech Environmental Corporation has secured CBOE approval for a royalty sale to Silver Crown Royalties Inc., providing a significant boost to BacTech’s financial outlook. The deal strengthens BacTech’s balance sheet with potential CAD$4 million in shares and offers upfront capital for its bioleaching facility in Ecuador, while maintaining focus on core operations. This 10-year agreement ensures long-term collaboration, aligning financial support with project milestones.
