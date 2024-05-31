BacTech Boosts Assets with Silver Sales Deal

BacTech Environmental (TSE:BAC) has released an update.

BacTech Environmental Corporation has signed a preliminary agreement with Silver Crown Royalties to sell a significant portion of its future silver production, derived from its bioleach gold operations in Ecuador. The deal promises to bolster BacTech’s balance sheet with an additional $4 million in assets as the company forges ahead with plans to increase gold and silver output. The agreement, pending final review and formalization, is set to contribute a small yet strategic fraction of BacTech’s total revenue over a ten-year period.

