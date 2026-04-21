BAC's AI Edge Likely to Drive Margin Expansion: Should You Invest Now?

Bank of America BAC has been steadily embedding artificial intelligence (AI) across its operations, and this quiet transformation is emerging as a meaningful driver of operating margin expansion. By integrating AI-driven digital capabilities with a targeted physical branch expansion strategy, the bank is building a “phygital” model that balances efficiency with customer engagement, an approach that is expected to allow BAC to streamline operations while simultaneously strengthening its revenue-generating capacity.



A major contributor to this margin expansion is the bank’s growing use of AI to automate processes and reduce costs. Tools like its virtual assistant Erica, along with machine learning applications in fraud detection, customer service and internal workflows, are expected to reduce reliance on manual intervention. This will not only lower operating expenses but also improve service speed and accuracy. Over time, these efficiency gains will likely translate to stronger operating leverage, supporting sustained margin improvement.



At the same time, BAC’s hybrid strategy ensures that digital transformation does not come at the expense of physical presence. The bank continues to invest in modern, tech-enabled branches in high-growth markets, designed to be smaller and more efficient. Routine transactions are increasingly handled through AI-powered channels, allowing branch staff to focus on higher-value advisory services. This shift enhances productivity per employee and improves the overall economics of each location, reinforcing margin expansion.



Beyond cost efficiencies, AI is expected to unlock revenue opportunities for BAC. By leveraging customer behavior and transaction data, the bank can enhance cross-selling, improve wealth management offerings and increase fee-based income. Its scale further strengthens this advantage, as vast data reserves and sustained technology investments allow for more refined AI models. While upfront costs may weigh on near-term results, the long-term outcome is a scalable, efficient operating model, wherein AI acts as a silent yet powerful catalyst for consistent operating margin expansion.



Thus, investors may be tempted to buy Bank of America stock now to benefit from its efficiency gains, but it is crucial to assess its fundamentals and growth outlook first to gauge the stock’s upside potential.

Bank of America’s Fundamental Strengths to Note

Robust Top-Line Growth: Bank of America has been witnessing an increase in revenues over the past several years. Total net revenues have witnessed a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% over the last five years (2020-2025), with the uptrend continuing in the first quarter of 2026.

Revenue Trend



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The rise has been driven by consistent loan growth (net loans and leases saw a CAGR of 5.2% over the same time frame) and a favorable interest rate backdrop, along with a decent rise in fee income (total non-interest income witnessed a CAGR of 4.7%).



Despite declines in interest rates in 2024 and 2025, the company’s net interest income (NII) witnessed a CAGR of 6.7% in the five years ended 2025, primarily supported by increasing loan balances. The uptrend for NII continued in the first three months of 2026.



On the expectation of a continued rise in loan balances, along with stabilizing funding costs, BAC’s NII is expected to continue to improve in the near term. This, coupled with fee income growth, will likely keep supporting revenue growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAC’s 2026 and 2027 revenues is pegged at $120.02 billion and $126.79 billion, respectively, which indicates year-over-year growth rates of 8.8% and 5.6%.

Revenue Growth Estimates



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Solid Investment Banking (IB) Business: BAC’s IB business performance has been impressive of late. When global deal-making came to a grinding halt at the beginning of 2022, it weighed heavily on Bank of America’s IB business. The company’s total IB fees (in the Global Banking division) plunged 45.7% in 2022 and declined 2.4% in 2023.



However, the trend reversed thereafter. In 2024, the company’s IB fees rose 31.4% year over year. Then again, in 2025, IB fees increased 8.4%.



In the first quarter of 2026, IB fees increased 23.6% year over year. While equity underwriting income increased 31.3%, debt underwriting income rose 2.7%. Advisory revenues grew 46.6%.



Since the market for global mergers and acquisitions has been improving, Bank of America is expected to continue witnessing solid growth in IB fees in the near term, supported by a healthy IB pipeline.



Strong Balance Sheet & Liquidity Position: As of March 31, 2026, Bank of America had total debt worth $736.6 billion. Its cash and cash-equivalents balance was $242.5 billion. Despite a high debt burden, the company’s liquidity position seems sufficient to meet near-term obligations since BAC has easy access to the debt markets, given its investment-grade long-term credit ratings of A1, A- and AA- from Moody’s, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings, respectively, along with a stable outlook.



The company has an efficient capital distribution plan, supported by its earnings strength, through which it keeps enhancing shareholder value. After clearing the 2025 stress test, Bank of America raised its quarterly dividend 7.7% to 28 cents per share. Prior to this, it increased its dividend 8.3% in 2024, 9.1% in 2023, 4.8% in 2022 and 17% in 2021.



Also, BAC engages in regular share repurchases. In July 2025, it authorized a $40-billion repurchase program.

BAC’s Price Performance & Valuation Analysis

In the past year, shares of Bank of America have gained 40.8%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s 39.3% rally but underperforming the industry’s 46% growth.



If we look at BAC’s two key peers, JPMorgan JPM and Citigroup C, it appears that while BAC has outperformed JPM in the past year, it has underperformed Citigroup.



Shares of JPMorgan have gained 34.6%, whereas the Citigroup stock has skyrocketed 106.1%.

1-Year Price Performance



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Looking at Bank of America’s valuation, the stock is currently trading at a 12-month trailing price-to-tangible book (P/TB) of 1.94X, which is below the industry’s 3.22X. This shows that BAC is currently trading at a discount relative to the industry average.

P/TB Ratio (TTM)



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JPMorgan has a P/TB of 3.08X, while Citigroup’s P/TB ratio is 1.39X. Thus, currently, BAC is overvalued compared with Citigroup but undervalued compared with JPMorgan.

Should You Invest in Bank of America Stock?

BAC has a strong fundamental positioning, driven by scalable AI capabilities, a data advantage from its vast customer base and a well-executed strategy that blends digital efficiency with targeted branch expansion. With continued investments in technology and a disciplined expansion approach, the company will likely deliver steady margin expansion and long-term value creation.



In addition to this, BAC’s diversified revenue base across consumer banking, wealth management and institutional operations provides resilience across economic cycles. The bank continues to benefit from a large, low-cost deposit franchise, improving NII and disciplined cost management, all of which are expected to support steady profitability. Looking at these positives, it seems to be a wise idea to add the BAC stock to your portfolio now.



Analysts also seem optimistic regarding the company’s earnings growth potential. Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAC’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has been revised upward. Earnings estimates for 2026 suggest a year-over-year rise of 16.5% and the estimates for 2027 indicate growth of 13.8%.

Earnings Estimate Revision



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Thus, at present, Bank of America carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.