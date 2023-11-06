Bacon-cooking patent case against Hormel fizzles at US Supreme Court

By Blake Brittain

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up an unsuccessful lawsuit filed by an inventor seeking credit for a Hormel HRL.N patent covering a method for pre-cooking sliced bacon.

The justices chose not to reconsider what type of contribution merits joint inventorship of a patent. A U.S. appeals court determined in May that David Howard, who consulted with Hormel, was not entitled to be named on the meat-processing giant's patent because his contribution was "insignificant."

Representatives for Hormel and Howard did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Hormel met with Howard, CEO of food-processing equipment maker HIP, in 2007 about developing an oven. Howard said that he told Hormel then about the concept of preheating with an infrared oven, which the company used in developing a two-step process to make pre-cooked bacon.

Hormel received a patent covering the process in 2018. HIP sued Hormel in Delaware federal court in 2021, arguing that Howard should be either a sole or joint inventor of the patent. The court ordered Howard to be named as a joint inventor based on his contributions to Hormel's development of the process.

The Federal Circuit reversed the decision in May, finding that Howard's contribution was insignificant to the invention as a whole. It noted that infrared preheating was mentioned only twice in the patent, which mostly focused on the use of microwave ovens.

HIP asked the Supreme Court in August to hear the case. It told the justices that the dispute was of "enormous practical importance."

"Business decisions based on patent assignments may now be called into question based on the allegation that the quantity of a joint inventor's contribution was too small," HIP said.

Hormel responded that the ruling was "entirely consistent with the Federal Circuit's preceding decisions" and used a test for joint inventorship that had been "applied consistently by the appellate court for 25 years without any notable dissenting opinions."

The case is HIP Inc v. Hormel Foods Corp, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 22-1696.

For HIP: Jerry Selinger of Patterson + Sheridan

For Hormel: Kurt Niederluecke of Fredrikson & Byron

