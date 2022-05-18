Bacon, Buffett, Dalio, Greenblatt, Griffin, Halvorsen, and Soros All Hold T-Mobile US

When hedge fund manager "titans" think alike, investors are wise to pay attention. At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed 6,598 13F filings for the 03/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) was held by 7 of the particular managers we have flagged as "titans" most widely followed by investors. It is not every day we see this many notable hedge fund managers thinking alike, so we wanted to take a closer look.

Before we continue, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in TMUS positions for each of the titans that reported holding some amount of TMUS at 03/31/2022:

In terms of shares owned, we count 5 of the identified titans above having increased existing TMUS positions from 12/31/2021 to 03/31/2022, with 1 having decreased their position.

Looking beyond these particular hedge funds of interest, we tallied up the TMUS share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held TMUS at the 03/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 6,598 we looked at). We then compared that number to the sum total of TMUS shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2021 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for TMUS. We found that between these two periods, hedge funds reduced their holdings by 12,083,663 shares in the aggregate, from 564,575,840 down to 552,492,177 for a share count decline of approximately -2.14%. The overall top three hedge funds holding TMUS on 03/31/2022 were:

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS).

