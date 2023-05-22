Backstopping Failed Banks Costs Billions; Should Bank Execs Be Penalized?

The chief executives of Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank took home tens of millions of dollars in compensation in the years leading up to the collapse of their institutions.

Former Silicon Valley Bank CEO Greg Becker and former Signature Bank chairman/co-founder Scott Shay earned, between them, a total of $60 million in the four years before their banks imploded.

Sorting out the bank failures cost the deposit insurance fund managed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) roughly $18.5 billion. Months later, the men in charge have faced no financial consequences for what happened on their watch.

This is “money that someone is going to have to make up—big banks, community banks, depositors, consumers, somebody,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren to Becker at a mid-May Senate Banking Committee hearing.

At the hearings, lawmakers, regulators and the bank executives clashed over who should pay for these enormous failures. Per FDIC policy, U.S. taxpayers won’t foot the bill. So who will?

Banks Pay Into FDIC Fund for Failures, But More Is Needed Now

Ordinarily, when a bank fails, the losses are paid out from the FDIC’s deposit insurance fund (DIF). The DIF is drawn from participating banks’ quarterly deposit insurance premiums, called assessments. But the usual arrangements have been strained by the high cost of recent collapses.

In order to sustain the FDIC’s $250,000 insurance on customers’ bank deposits, Congress requires the DIF to maintain a certain ratio of fund balance to total bank deposits.

That ratio has been below its statutory minimum since 2020 partly due to Covid-19. As people stayed home, saved more money and deposited their relief checks, cash poured into accounts and stayed there. To meet its replenishment deadline of September 2028, the FDIC has been charging special assessments on banks.

With the latest developments, the FDIC is planning to revisit all aspects of the fund. The May 1 failure of First Republic Bank was an additional push on the FDIC board to propose another special assessment on banks with more than $5 billion in uninsured deposits.

FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg and many lawmakers are also considering raising the $250,000 per-account cap on deposit insurance. This would, in turn, require the DIF to hold an even larger balance.

“The effectiveness of deposit insurance depends upon how it is used with other policy tools,” said Gruenberg to the House Financial Services Committee on May 16.

Citing the risks caused by large concentrations of uninsured deposits and certain other short-term liabilities, Gruenberg said, “Regulation and supervision play important roles in constraining moral hazard and supporting financial stability.”

Lawmakers Urge Clawback Of Reckless Execs’ Pay to Warn Others

Clawbacks are another tool that authorities can use to make banks pay for failure. But they work a bit differently than assessments: Instead of funding bailouts, they aim to impose personal costs on executives who lead failed banks.

Senators Warren, Catherine Cortez Masto, Josh Hawley and Mike Braun are co-sponsoring a bipartisan bill that would give bank regulators more power to claw back bank executives’ compensation for the five years preceding an institution’s failure.

Bank regulators already have some ability to take back compensation from executives of failed banks, thanks to the Dodd-Frank Act, a response to the 2008 financial crisis. But their Dodd-Frank powers are very limited.

Further, when grilled by senators at the recent congressional hearings, neither Becker nor Shay admitted fault for their banks’ failures or agreed to give back any of their multimillion-dollar pay.

“I believe that Signature Bank was a responsibly managed bank” and “solvent until the end,” said Shay. Asked if he would return the roughly $20 million in compensation he collected over the past few years, Shay responded: “I am not planning to do so, no.”

Becker confirmed that he had received a $1.5 million bonus the day before SVB failed. The weekend that the government enacted its emergency program to make SVB and Signature depositors whole, regardless of their account balance, Becker and his wife visited their home in Hawaii.

When senators asked Becker about returning any of the $40 million he received in recent years, he said only, “I promise to cooperate with the regulators.”

Regulators released reports acknowledging they did not come down harshly or fast enough on the banks prior to their demise. It’s likely the regulators will take up the issue of compensation soon.

How Depositors Can Protect Themselves From Bank Failures

During the recent bank bailouts the U.S. government has kept deposits safe at regulated banks. But there are a number of steps you can take to make sure your money doesn’t get lost in a future scuffle over a bank failure.

Make sure you don’t maintain a balance in any single bank account that exceeds the FDIC’s insurance limit of $250,000. If you have a balance in any single account that exceeds the cap, it’s safer to move it to multiple accounts that have balances of less than $250,000.

Some traditional banks and online banks offer accounts that carry higher deposit insurance amounts, like $500,000 to $1 million. Some of these accounts are also offering high interest on savings accounts, exceeding 4%.

Keep an eye on the websites for both the federal and state-bank regulators in case there’s information on your bank. Regulators will announce enforcement actions against banks in trouble. This is likely to happen more often now that regulators have faced congressional scolding for their years issuing non-public warnings to SVB and Signature.

You can delve into any regulated bank’s financial fundamentals by checking the FDIC’s BankFind Suite. The site lets you dig down into a bank’s quarterly financial reports to check its capital ratios, defaulted loans and liquidity risk, for example.

Related: Best High-Yield Savings Accounts

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.