Backstage, stars shine at Cuba's National Ballet

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI

November 18, 2022 — 06:00 am EST

Written by Alexandre Meneghini for Reuters ->

HAVANA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Cuba's National Ballet, founded in 1948 in Havana, became a pet project of Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution. Castro gave aspiring dancers free training, underwrote the companies' infrastructure, and cemented the national ballet's reputation for beauty and talent.

Communist-led Cuba is struggling through economic crisis but its talented dancers continue to practice and perform.

The rigorous, state-subsidized ballet and associated school have produced an outsized share of dance stars over the years, including Carlos Acosta and José Manuel Carreño, for a small island nation of 11 million inhabitants.

(Reporting by Alexandre Meneghini, Writing by Dave Sherwood, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com;))

