Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 50.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $8.25 in the previous session. Backblaze has gained 36.5% since the start of the year compared to the 12.4% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 19.5% return for the Zacks Internet - Software industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 7, 2025, Backblaze reported EPS of $0.01 versus consensus estimate of -$0.05 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 2.42%.

For the current fiscal year, Backblaze is expected to post earnings of -$0.03 per share on $146.26 in revenues. This represents a 92.5% change in EPS on a 14.59% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.12 per share on $167.45 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 475% and 14.49%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Backblaze has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Backblaze? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Backblaze has a Value Score of F. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Backblaze currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Backblaze fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Backblaze shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does BLZE Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of BLZE have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Karooooo Ltd. (KARO). KARO has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of D, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of F.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Karooooo Ltd. beat our consensus estimate by 4.44%, and for the current fiscal year, KARO is expected to post earnings of $1.93 per share on revenue of $308.19 million.

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. have gained 6.4% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 26.38X and a P/CF of 18.18X.

The Internet - Software industry is in the top 29% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for BLZE and KARO, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

