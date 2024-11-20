Backblaze announces $30M Class A common stock offering

Backblaze (BLZE) announced the launch of a proposed follow-on public offering of $30M of shares of its Class A common stock. Oppenheimer & Co. and Needham & Company are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

