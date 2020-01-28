Back to the future: Crisis-era Irish party edges towards power

Fianna Fail's near century-long dominance of Irish politics came to a halt in 2011 after it suffered an unprecedented electoral collapse. Nine years later, the party is on the verge of leading the next government.
