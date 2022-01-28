Back To The Basics? Warren Buffett Overtakes Mark Zuckerberg In Wealth Again As Value Bets Shine Over The Growth Story

Veteran value investor and Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett’s net worth on Thursday shot past that of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s, as per the latest data from Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

What Happened: With a net worth of $111 billion, Buffett ranked sixth among the world’s richest people and passed Zuckerberg who is currently ranked eight with a $110 billion valuation.

Buffett’s wealth is up $2.39 billion so far this year, making him the only name in the top 10 that has recorded a positive gain in 2022 so far.

Why It Matters: Barring Buffett’s diversified portfolio, the top ten constituents of the billionaires index is mostly tech-heavy. Technology and growth stocks have been down this year amid a rate and inflation related rout.

Buffett, referred to as the Oracle of Omaha, has been the chairman and largest shareholder of Berkshire Hathaway since 1970.

The 91-year old investor is known for introducing the value investing philosophy to the masses, advocating investing in companies that show robust earnings and long-term growth potential.

Buffett-led Berkshire counts Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), American Express Co (NYSE: AXP) and Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) as the top four holdings.

Where Others Stand?: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is still the world’s richest person, though his wealth has shrunk by $54.1 billion year-to-date.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos held on to the second spot at $164 billion valuation, despite a $27.8 billion year-to-date fall.

Tesla’s Musk had last year joked that Buffett should buy shares in Tesla if he wants to get richer.

Cathie Wood, a Tesla bull who runs Ark Investment Management, has placed large bets on the electric vehicle stock. The popular money managing firm’s flagship ETF, the Ark Innnovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK), through which it owns a large stake in Tesla, has lost over half of its value over the past year.

Price Action: Berkshire Hathaway shares closed 0.5% lower at $461,200 a share on Thursday. The stock is up 32.45% in the past one year.

