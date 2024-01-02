Back to Office? Interest Rates, Office Vacancies & Labor Market Hinder These Plans

By Ran Eliasaf, Founder and Managing Partner of Northwind Group

In the midst of a transformative phase for commercial real estate, there is a spotlight on the performance of office assets and how they will be financed with nearly $1.2 trillion in commercial real estate loans maturing through 2025 (Bloomberg). This has prompted discussions on demand trends, the impact of remote work policies, the role of interest rates, and banks pulling out of the financing market, all of which will heavily impact the future of office assets and the general health of the commercial real estate ecosystem.

As of Q3 2023, leasing activity has seen a significant dip, with a 33.6% YoY decrease. Manhattan, for example, struggles with 100 million square feet of vacant office space, signaling a notable supply-demand imbalance. Additionally, over 10 million square feet of new office space is in advanced planning and construction phases. Projections of elevated interest rates and the trend among tenants to downsize further contribute to this uncertainty in demand.

The future of office vacancies hinges significantly on remote work policies. If remote work becomes a lasting norm, office demand may continue to lag and vacancies will remain high. Conversely, stricter return to office policies could spark a rebound in leasing activity, benefiting landlords and encouraging increased lending. More companies have been calling employees back to the office over during 2023, and this trend is expected to persist into this year, with workers returning an average of 3-4 days a week.

In addition to work from home policies, interest rates also play a crucial role in shaping the dynamics of office assets. The overall slowdown in office lending volume reflects caution among lenders, especially traditional lenders such as banks, amid uncertain occupancy and demand trends. High borrowing costs pose a challenge for landlords and developers looking to refinance projects.

Banks and other traditional CRE lenders have largely pulled out of the financing market in 2023, particularly on the financing of office assets. This created an opportunity for private credit which has filled the void left by banks. This will only continue in 2024, and private capital, which is often more flexible and expensive than bank financing, will continue to play an important role in refinancing the almost $1 trillion in commercial real estate loans maturing by the end of 2024.

Although Class A buildings in core locations continue to perform well, Class B/C offices face significant challenges. Tenants are increasingly drawn to offices with modern systems, amenities, and sustainability features. Aging Class B/C offices may require substantial capital investment for renovation or increased concessions and flexibility to attract and retain tenants. Class B/C buildings are experiencing declining rents and negative absorption, impacting loan underwriting and tightening loan-to-value ratios.

A noteworthy trend in response to the challenging office market is the conversion of office spaces to residential units. However, this conversion can be expensive and faces structural and financial challenges. Zoning, building systems, layout, and regulations are factors that impact potential conversions, and not all buildings are suitable for successful conversion. Older Class B and C office buildings with high vacancy rates and significant capital needs are prime candidates; however these older buildings are often more difficult to convert, even though their smaller floor plate makes the transition possible. Rising construction and labor costs have also added complexity to these conversions.

