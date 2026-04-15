BAC Stock Gains as Q1 Earnings Beat on NII, Trading & IB Strength

Bank of America’s BAC first-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.11 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.00. The bottom line grew 24.7% year over year.



BAC shares gained more than 1% in the pre-market trading in response to better-than-expected results. However, a full day’s trading session will depict a clearer picture.

Behind BAC’s Q1 Headline Numbers

Bank of America recorded an improvement in trading numbers for the 16th straight quarter. Sales and trading revenues, excluding net DVA, grew 12% year over year to $6.32 billion. Fixed-income trading fees increased 1%, while equity trading income soared 29.6%.



BAC’s investment banking (IB) performance was also solid this time. IB fees (in the Global Banking division) of $1.05 billion increased 23.6% year over year. Equity underwriting income increased 31.3%, while debt underwriting income rose 2.7% year over year. Advisory revenues grew 46.6%.



Improvement in the trading and IB business, along with higher net interest income (NII), drove Bank of America’s total revenues. NII rose on a year-over-year basis on higher interest income related to Global Markets activity, fixed-rate asset repricing and higher deposit and loan balances, partially offset by the impact of lower interest rates.



While provisions declined in the quarter on a year-over-year basis, non-interest expenses increased, which hurt the results to some extent.



The company’s net income applicable to common shareholders grew 17.3% from the prior-year quarter to $8.16 billion.

BAC’s Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Net revenues were $30.27 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $29.94 billion. The top line rose 7.2% from the prior-year quarter.



NII (fully taxable-equivalent basis) grew 9% year over year to $15.91 billion. Net interest yield expanded 8 basis points (bps) to 2.07%.



Non-interest income rose 5.2% to $14.53 billion. This was driven by higher total fees and commissions, and market making and similar activities.



Non-interest expenses were $18.53 billion, up 4.3% year over year. The rise was due to an increase in all cost components, except for professional fees and other general operating expenses.



The efficiency ratio was 61.22%, down from 62.91% in the year-ago quarter. A fall in the efficiency ratio indicates an improvement in profitability.

Bank of America’s Credit Quality Improves

Provision for credit losses was $1.34 billion, down 9.7% from the prior-year quarter.



Net charge-offs declined 3% year over year to $1.41 billion. As of March 31, 2026, non-performing loans and leases as a percentage of total loans were 0.49%, down 7 bps from the prior-year period.

BAC’s Capital Position Strong

Book value per share as of March 31, 2026, was $38.66 compared with $36.17 a year ago. Tangible book value per share was $28.84, up from $26.90 a year ago.



At the end of March 2026, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio (advanced approach) was 12.5% compared with 13.3% as of March 31, 2025.

BAC’s Share Repurchase Update

In the reported quarter, the company repurchased shares worth $7.2 billion.

Our Take on Bank of America

BAC’s focus on digitizing and expanding operations, along with solid loan growth and stabilizing deposit/funding costs, is likely to keep supporting growth. However, elevated expenses and a challenging operating backdrop pose major headwinds.

Bank of America Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Bank of America Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Bank of America Corporation Quote

Currently, Bank of America carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance & Earnings Release Date of BAC’s Peers

JPMorgan JPM posted first-quarter 2026 earnings of $5.94 per share, up 17.2% from $5.07 in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.49.



JPMorgan reported net revenues of $49.8 billion, which increased 10% year over year. The metric also topped the consensus mark of $48.6 billion. JPM’s quarterly results were powered by a record Markets performance, a robust IB business and higher NII.



KeyCorp KEY is slated to announce first-quarter 2026 results tomorrow.



Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KEY’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at 41 cents. The figure implies 24.2% growth from the prior-year quarter’s actual.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KeyCorp (KEY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.