$BAC stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BAC stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,590,940,090 of trading volume.

$BAC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BAC:

$BAC insiders have traded $BAC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HATHAWAY INC BERKSHIRE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,694,538 shares for an estimated $369,928,036.

$BAC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,357 institutional investors add shares of $BAC stock to their portfolio, and 1,378 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BAC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BAC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/05.

$BAC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BAC in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/07/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/24/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024

$BAC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BAC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BAC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $50.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $54.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $54.0 on 01/03/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

