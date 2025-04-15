$BAC stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BAC stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,590,940,090 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BAC:
$BAC Insider Trading Activity
$BAC insiders have traded $BAC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HATHAWAY INC BERKSHIRE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,694,538 shares for an estimated $369,928,036.
$BAC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,357 institutional investors add shares of $BAC stock to their portfolio, and 1,378 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC removed 117,449,720 shares (-14.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,161,915,194
- DODGE & COX removed 22,147,719 shares (-41.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $973,392,250
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 20,479,708 shares (+13.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $900,083,166
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 19,653,417 shares (-66.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $863,767,677
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 18,853,021 shares (+3.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $828,590,272
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 18,705,125 shares (+39.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $822,090,243
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 17,031,143 shares (+23.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $748,518,734
$BAC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BAC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/05.
$BAC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BAC in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/07/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/24/2024
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024
$BAC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BAC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BAC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $50.0 on 03/07/2025
- Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $54.0 on 01/07/2025
- Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $54.0 on 01/03/2025
