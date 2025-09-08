BAC & Merrill Expand Private Markets Access: A Push for UHNW Clients?

In order to expand its affluent client base, Bank of America’s BAC subsidiary, Bank of America Private Bank, has introduced the Alts Expanded Access Program in collaboration with Merrill Wealth Management. This program will be available in fall 2025, specifically to ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients with a net worth of $50 million or more.



This program offers greater diversification benefits and complements the existing Alternative Investments platform. The key features include tailored access to emerging themes, supported recommendations, and client-directed due diligence.



Bank of America has been aiming to expand its market share to capitalize on the rising demand for alternative assets among UHNW clients. According to a Bank of America Private Bank study in 2024, 93% of the young HNW investors plan to increase their allocation to alternatives in the coming years.



In January 2025, Merril Wealth Management introduced its UHNW advisory group to offer comprehensive wealth and investment solutions for UHNW clients. Additionally, BAC launched Premium Access Strategies in 2022, a dual contract investment advisory program to cater to UHNW clients, which has grown to more than $60 billion in client assets in just three years. Furthermore, BAC announced plans to open 40 new financial centers in 2025, with an additional 70 in 2026, aiming to tap into growing markets such as UHNW.



Mark Sutterlin, head of alternative investments for Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank, stated, “This program is part of our broader commitment to meet the evolving needs of UHNW clients with increasingly complex financial goals.”

Other Major Banks Pushing for Affluent Clients

Alongside Bank of America, other major banks like Deutsche Bank DB and Barclays PLC BCS have been accelerating their plans to boost private banking and wealth management divisions to gain affluent clients.



In July 2025, Deutsche Bank announced the restructuring of its Wealth Management unit to drive growth and efficiency. As part of the restructuring, Deutsche Bank will streamline its offerings within the Wealth Management division to better serve a broad spectrum of clients, from digitally savvy individuals seeking convenient investment tools to HNW entrepreneurial families requiring complex, personalized advisory services.



In December 2024, Barclays’ CEO Sasha Wiggins shared plans to accelerate growth in its Private Banking and Wealth Management segment by increasing its headcount and hiring up to 100 advisers. “The UK is a large market with client investable assets totaling some £3.5 trillion ($4.45 trillion), split across digital investing, affluent and private banking segments,” Wiggins stated, signaling Barclays’ intent to capitalize on the rising affluent market.

BAC’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

So far this year, shares of Bank of America have gained 13.2% compared with the industry’s 22% growth.

YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, BAC trades at a price-to-tangible book ratio of 1.84, well below the industry average of 2.86.

Price-to-Tangible Book Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAC’s 2025 and 2026 earnings indicates year-over-year growth rates of 12.2% and 16.1%, respectively. Earnings estimates have remained unchanged for both years over the past month.

Expected Earnings Growth



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Bank of America carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Barclays PLC (BCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.