Babytree Group Navigates Resumption Amid Trading Suspension

November 01, 2024 — 09:07 am EDT

Babytree Group (HK:1761) has released an update.

Babytree Group, a prominent maternity and children’s platform provider, is actively working on fulfilling its resumption guidance amid a trading suspension that began in May 2023. The company is implementing cost-saving measures and addressing stock exchange comments while seeking a deadline extension to resolve outstanding matters. Investors are advised to exercise caution as Babytree Group remains committed to resuming trading and updating stakeholders on progress.

