Babylon Pump & Power Updates Proxy Form Dates

Babylon Pump & Power Ltd (AU:BPP) has released an update.

Babylon Pump & Power Ltd has corrected an error in the proxy form dates previously issued in their Annual General Meeting notice. The updated forms have been dispatched to shareholders, ensuring they have the correct information for voting. The company is committed to maintaining accurate communication with its investors.

