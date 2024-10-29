News & Insights

Stocks

Babylon Pump & Power Updates Proxy Form Dates

October 29, 2024 — 01:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Babylon Pump & Power Ltd (AU:BPP) has released an update.

Babylon Pump & Power Ltd has corrected an error in the proxy form dates previously issued in their Annual General Meeting notice. The updated forms have been dispatched to shareholders, ensuring they have the correct information for voting. The company is committed to maintaining accurate communication with its investors.

For further insights into AU:BPP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.