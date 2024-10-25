News & Insights

Babylon Pump & Power Sets AGM Date for November

October 25, 2024 — 03:14 am EDT

Babylon Pump & Power Ltd (AU:BPP) has released an update.

Babylon Pump & Power Ltd has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for November 28, 2024, encouraging shareholders to submit proxy forms and questions in advance. The meeting will be held at the Australian Institute of Company Directors in Perth, with provisions for in-person attendance, subject to COVID-19 guidelines. Shareholders can access meeting documents online and are advised to update their details for electronic communications.

