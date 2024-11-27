Babylon Pump & Power Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

Babylon Pump & Power Ltd (AU:BPP) has released an update.
Babylon Pump & Power Ltd announced that all resolutions at their annual general meeting were successfully passed by poll, including the re-election of directors and approval of performance rights and a 10% placement facility. The board expressed satisfaction with the outcomes, indicating strong shareholder support. This positive result reflects confidence in the company’s strategic direction, potentially influencing investor interest.
