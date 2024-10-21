News & Insights

Babylon Pump & Power Enhances Compliance Measures

October 21, 2024 — 02:57 am EDT

Babylon Pump & Power Ltd (AU:BPP) has released an update.

Babylon Pump & Power Ltd faced a compliance issue with the Australian Securities Exchange due to a late filing of director interest notices, attributed to an administrative oversight. To address this, the company has reinforced its disclosure policies and implemented automated notifications to ensure timely reporting of changes in director interests.

