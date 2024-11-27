News & Insights

Babylon Pump & Power Achieves Record Revenue and Profit

November 27, 2024 — 07:50 pm EST

Babylon Pump & Power Ltd (AU:BPP) has released an update.

Babylon Pump & Power Ltd has reported a record revenue and a maiden net profit after tax, highlighting a significant $6 million EBITDA and ongoing efforts to de-leverage its balance sheet. These financial achievements mark a positive development for the company, potentially boosting investor confidence in its stock. Babylon’s strategic focus on improving its financial health could position it for future growth in the market.

