Babylon Issues Statement On M&A Speculation

(RTTNews) - Responding to the M&A speculations, Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) said it is taking active steps to maximize shareholder value and to improve shareholder base and capital structure, as discussed by Ali Parsa, CEO, in the second quarter earnings call. Babylon said it will continue to take further steps and consider opportunities to maximize value for shareholders.

The company stated that its focus will remain on delivering on its promise, maintaining quality and moving closer to profitability. The company believes the stock price will reflect these efforts over time.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.