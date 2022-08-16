Markets
BBLN

Babylon Issues Statement On M&A Speculation

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Responding to the M&A speculations, Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) said it is taking active steps to maximize shareholder value and to improve shareholder base and capital structure, as discussed by Ali Parsa, CEO, in the second quarter earnings call. Babylon said it will continue to take further steps and consider opportunities to maximize value for shareholders.

The company stated that its focus will remain on delivering on its promise, maintaining quality and moving closer to profitability. The company believes the stock price will reflect these efforts over time.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BBLN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular