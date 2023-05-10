Babylon Holdings Falls After Reporting Wider Net Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Babylon Holdings Ltd. (BBLN) shares are falling more than 64 percent on Wednesday morning trade after reporting loss of $63.23 million or $2.53 per share in the first quarter, wider than the prior year's loss of $29.10 million or $1.71 per share last year.

Further, the health information services company has withdrawn its full-year 2023 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance, and its mid-2024 target for adjusted EBITDA profitability, which was issued on March 9, 2023. The company said it is not providing updated guidance at this time.

Currently, shares are at $2.52, down 64.29 percent from the previous close of $7.08 on a volume of 2,635,357.

