News & Insights

Markets
BBLN

Babylon Holdings Falls After Reporting Wider Net Loss In Q1

May 10, 2023 — 10:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Babylon Holdings Ltd. (BBLN) shares are falling more than 64 percent on Wednesday morning trade after reporting loss of $63.23 million or $2.53 per share in the first quarter, wider than the prior year's loss of $29.10 million or $1.71 per share last year.

Further, the health information services company has withdrawn its full-year 2023 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance, and its mid-2024 target for adjusted EBITDA profitability, which was issued on March 9, 2023. The company said it is not providing updated guidance at this time.

Currently, shares are at $2.52, down 64.29 percent from the previous close of $7.08 on a volume of 2,635,357.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BBLN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.