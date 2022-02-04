BABYDOGE Crypto Pops 10% on Football Partnership News

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Baby Doge Coin (CCC:BABYDOGE-USD) fans are likely yipping up a storm today after a recent partnership sent the token skyward. The BABYDOGE crypto is up nearly 10% today after announcing a deal with German soccer club TSG Hoffenheim. Today’s deal could spell hope for the Baby Doge investors waiting for a big opportunity.

What do you need to know about BABYDOGE’s foray into international sports?

As per a tweet Friday morning, the Bundesliga team TSG Hoffenheim added crypto Baby Doge to its list of official sponsors. The deal brings with it promises of non-fungible token collections, stadium advertising, and more.

A project manager for Baby Doge, Mike Watson, had some uplifting words for the partnership:

“We are proud to become TSG Hoffenheim’s official crypto partner and we’re looking forward to making NFT technology available to the club’s loyal fans. This collaboration will further strengthen Hoffenheim’s reputation as a forward-looking, technology-driven Bundesliga club. The deal is also a win-win for the entire Baby Doge community, as it expands our digital presence in the global market and places Baby Doge in the Bundesliga, while we continue to build our presence in the EU. We endeavor to expand our global reach as a community-centered project, as well as to form strategic partnerships with world-class organizations, which will enable Baby Doge to showcase our benefits and establish ourselves as a player in the sports world.”

Clearly, today’s partnership is a hopeful sign for Baby Doge owners. What else do you need to know about the high-profile sports deal?

What Does Today’s Deal Mean for the BABYDOGE Crypto?

Baby Doge holders have been on something of a roller coaster for the past year. For example, just this month the token has seen jumps toward all-time highs, followed by downtrends just as severe. The bulls and the bears can’t seem to come to a conclusion with BABYDOGE. With that said, today’s deal could be the spice BABYDOGE crypto investors have been waiting for.

A partnership with any major soccer league is nothing to sneeze at, and the Bundesliga is no exception. In fact, TSG Hoffenheim is one of the oldest German football clubs to date. BABYDOGE joins the likes of Floki Inu (CCC:FLOKI-USD), which signed a deal with Russian Premier League team Spartak Moscow this past December. This is in addition to the recently renamed Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers, now called the Crypto.com Arena.

BABYDOGE fans can surely find a reason to rejoice today. Whether the deal sparks the beginning of a renaissance for the crypto, remains to be seen.

