News & Insights

US Markets
DIS

Baby Yoda heads to big screen in new 'Star Wars' movie

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

January 09, 2024 — 07:36 pm EST

Written by Lisa Richwine for Reuters ->

LOS ANGELES, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Baby Yoda's next adventure will take the young alien, seen only on a hit "Star Wars" streaming series, to movie theaters.

The first feature film inspired by "The Mandalorian" series will start production this year, Walt Disney's DIS.N Lucasfilm said on Tuesday. The title character, a helmeted bounty hunter, and his companion, known as Baby Yoda or Grogu, debuted on the Disney+ streaming service in 2019.

Jon Favreau, creator of the series, will direct the movie called "The Mandalorian and Grogu." Disney did not announce a release date. Pedro Pascal, who plays the Mandalorian in the series, is expected to return to the role.

Disney had paused development of new "Star Wars" films and scrapped a few projects as it worked to figure out a new strategy for the franchise, one of its biggest. The last "Star Wars" film, "The Rise of Skywalker," was released in 2019 and took in nearly $1.1 billion at global box offices.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Richard Chang)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.