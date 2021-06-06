Baby rhino born in Israeli zoo

An Israeli zoo proudly announced the birth of a new baby rhino on Sunday.

The baby male, who has not yet been named, was spotted trotting alongside his mother, 11-year-old Rihanna, now a mother of three, the Ramat Gan Safari Park zoo said.

The zoo will be monitoring mother and calf for health and safety, the zoo said, while they reside in a designated maternity zone for the next several weeks until the baby is strong enough to join his fellow animals in the safari's African Savanna section.

The rhino is of the square lipped or southern white rhinoceros breed, the most common of all rhinos. Though not presently classified as an endangered species, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), it still faces a considerable threat of poaching.

