Baby Bunting Group (ASX:BBN) Price Target Increased by 8.02% to 2.06

The average one-year price target for Baby Bunting Group (ASX:BBN) has been revised to 2.06 / share. This is an increase of 8.02% from the prior estimate of 1.91 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.57 to a high of 3.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.83% from the latest reported closing price of 1.66 / share.

Baby Bunting Group Maintains 7.03% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.03%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baby Bunting Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBN is 0.01%, a decrease of 22.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 5,516K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,500K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,582K shares, representing a decrease of 5.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBN by 28.58% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 980K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBN by 32.99% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 813K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 471K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 382K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.