Babson Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Babson Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.106 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BGH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that BGH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.38, the dividend yield is 7.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGH was $17.38, representing a -0.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.49 and a 25.79% increase over the 52 week low of $13.82.

BGH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). BGH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.54.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bgh Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.