Babson Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 22, 2021

Babson Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.106 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BGH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that BGH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.81, the dividend yield is 8.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGH was $15.81, representing a -1.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $16 and a 72.98% increase over the 52 week low of $9.14.

BGH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.54.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BGH Dividend History page.

