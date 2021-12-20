Babson Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 21, 2021

Babson Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.106 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased BGH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that BGH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.74, the dividend yield is 7.6%.
The previous trading day's last sale of BGH was $16.74, representing a -4.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.49 and a 13.96% increase over the 52 week low of $14.69.
BGH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). BGH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.54.
