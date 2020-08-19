Babson Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2020

Babson Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.106 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BGH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BGH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.49, the dividend yield is 9.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGH was $13.49, representing a -26.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.32 and a 47.59% increase over the 52 week low of $9.14.

BGH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.54.

