Babson Capital Participation Investors Fund (MPV) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Babson Capital Participation Investors Fund (Symbol: MPV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.19, changing hands as high as $19.27 per share. Babson Capital Participation Investors Fund shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MPV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MPV's low point in its 52 week range is $15.16 per share, with $21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.17.

