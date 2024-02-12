News & Insights

Babcock & Wilcox's Subsidiary Secures $13 Mln Contract From North American Petroleum Refinery

February 12, 2024 — 07:12 am EST

(RTTNews) - Monday, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) announced that its subsidiary Babcock & Wilcox Canada Corp. has secured a contract worth over $13 million to assist a petroleum refinery in North America in meeting environmental standards.

The agreement entails supplying 18 high-efficiency, low-NOx burners to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions for three plant units, designing a flue gas recirculation system, offering performance engineering services, supplying fans, and other equipment for one of the units.

The company stated that equipment supply is already in progress and is set for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2024.

