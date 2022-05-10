Markets
BW

Babcock & Wilcox Plunges After Quarterly Results Missed Consensus

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of energy and emissions control solutions provider Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) are down more than 15% after the company's first-quarter loss missed analysts' view.

Net loss in the first quarter was $12 million or $0.14 per share, compared with net loss of $15.5 million or $0.22 per share in the first quarter of 2021. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were $0.08 loss per share.

Revenues were $204.0 million, down 21% from last year.

BW, currently at 6.02, has traded in the range of $5.77-$10.37 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BW

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular