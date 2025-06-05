Babcock & Wilcox Launches $70 Mln Cash Tender Offer For 2026 Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NBW) has announced the launch of a cash tender offer to repurchase up to $70 million in aggregate Tender Consideration of its outstanding 2026 Senior Notes.

The offer applies to two series of notes and is part of the company's ongoing strategy to reduce debt and improve its capital structure.

The tender offer includes the company's 8.125 percent Senior Notes due February 2026, identified by CUSIP number 05614L 308, for which Babcock & Wilcox is offering $109.02 per $25 principal amount.

The outstanding principal amount for this series is approximately $20 million. It also includes the 6.50 percent Senior Notes due December 2026, with CUSIP number 05614L 506, offered at $103.63 per $25 principal amount, with an outstanding principal amount of approximately $16.25 million.

The settlement date is expected to be July 14, 2025. In addition to the Tender Consideration, accepted noteholders will receive a cash payment for accrued and unpaid interest up to, but not including, the settlement date.

The completion of the tender offer is subject to several conditions, including the successful sale of Diamond Power International, LLC and related assets to entities affiliated with Andritz AG.

The proceeds from this transaction must be sufficient to fully fund the tender offer, fulfilling what the company refers to as the Diamond Power Closing Condition.

"The tender offer demonstrates our commitment to strengthening the balance sheet and reducing long-term liabilities," the company stated. "We will continue to assess strategic opportunities to support our operational and financial objectives."

The notes are listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols BWSN for the February 2026 Notes and BWNB for the December 2026 Notes.

Currently, BW is trading at $1.54, up by 54.11 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.