Markets
BW.PRA

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises' Series A Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 8.5%

June 25, 2026 — 04:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Thursday, shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: BW.PRA) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9375), with shares changing hands as low as $22.23 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.16% in the "Industrial Machinery & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BW.PRA was trading at a 8.36% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 3.48% in the "Industrial Machinery & Equipment" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BW.PRA shares, versus BW:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BW.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock:

BW.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: BW.PRA) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BW) are up about 1.4%.

Further BW.PRA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Stocks mentioned

BW.PRA
BW

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