Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises' Series A Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 8.5%

The chart below shows the one year performance of BW.PRA shares, versus BW:
Below is a dividend history chart for BW.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock:
In Thursday trading, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: BW.PRA) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BW) are up about 1.4%.
Further BW.PRA Research:
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