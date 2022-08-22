Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) shareholders are still up 98% over 3 years despite pulling back 7.7% in the past week

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, the Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) share price is up 98% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 45% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 8.8% in the last year.

In light of the stock dropping 7.7% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive three-year return.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises became profitable within the last three years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:BW Earnings Per Share Growth August 22nd 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 8.8% in the last twelve months. However, that falls short of the 17% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has 4 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

