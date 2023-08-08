Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. Q2 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) released Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$8.8 million, or -$0.10 per share. This compares with -$6.3 million, or -$0.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 38.1% to $305.2 million from $221.0 million last year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$8.8 Mln. vs. -$6.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.10 vs. -$0.07 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.07 -Revenue (Q2): $305.2 Mln vs. $221.0 Mln last year.

