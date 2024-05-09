Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. Q1 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) released Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$15.8 million, or -$0.22 per share. This compares with -$12.7 million, or -$0.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.0% to $207.6 million from $241.3 million last year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

