Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. - Preferred Security (BWSN) Price Target Decreased by 7.05% to 75.45

The average one-year price target for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. - Preferred Security (NYSE:BWSN) has been revised to 75.45 / share. This is an decrease of 7.05% from the prior estimate of 81.17 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.90 to a high of 138.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 336.13% from the latest reported closing price of 17.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. - Preferred Security. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWSN is 0.56%, a decrease of 5.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.46% to 2,762K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HOBIX - Holbrook Income Fund Class I holds 1,239K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 725K shares, representing an increase of 41.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWSN by 52.75% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 707K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 649K shares, representing an increase of 8.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWSN by 16.44% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 462K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares, representing an increase of 16.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWSN by 15.05% over the last quarter.

FWATX - Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 150K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 502K shares, representing a decrease of 235.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWSN by 77.13% over the last quarter.

FSDIX - Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund holds 139K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares, representing a decrease of 115.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWSN by 57.98% over the last quarter.

