Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. - Corporate Bond (BWNB) Price Target Decreased by 40.00% to 25.38

The average one-year price target for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:BWNB) has been revised to $25.38 / share. This is a decrease of 40.00% from the prior estimate of $42.29 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.09 to a high of $31.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.71% from the latest reported closing price of $24.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWNB is 0.04%, an increase of 90.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 84.95% to 339K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 328K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 528K shares , representing a decrease of 60.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWNB by 45.54% over the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 11K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares , representing a decrease of 496.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWNB by 82.97% over the last quarter.

